Laughter is the loudest noise in the large Fitzone Foundation studio in Craigavon as a bunch of merry men enjoy the craic and banter at, what must be, one of the most well-attended local clubs.

Full of great characters from across Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown, these bunch of men, aged from 45 upwards, know how to enjoy themselves and are up for all sorts of challenges and events.

Gordon Owens, aged 60, says he is ‘lucky to be here’ after contracting Covid and is a prime example of how important the HIM club is to many in the community. He almost died and spending a month in hospital and 12 days on a ventilator leaving him with very scarred lungs and limited mobility. Months in hospital led to months at home and, thanks to family encouragement, he joined the HIM Men’s Group in Craigavon and hasn’t look back.

Some of the bowlers at the HIM (Health in Mind) Men's Group at The Fitzone Foundation in Craigavon, Co Armagh with co-founder of Fitzone Sean Collins who is also a Support Worker for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

"It was basically about getting me back into some sort of reality, meeting people ” said Gordon, who says the Scrabble games at the group are ‘very competitive. “Some of us play a game of bowls, maybe a game of darts or just sit and read the paper.”

David Cooney revealed he had a bad accident last year and had been confined to home for a long time as he couldn’t walk. Through his friend Gordon, he came to the HIM Mens Group and has thoroughly enjoyed it.

Michael Collins, David Cooney and Gordon Owens enjoy a very competitive game of Scrabble at the HIM (Health in Mind) Men's Group at The Fitzone Foundation in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

"Coming here and telling people your story and how you felt – everybody was nearly in the same boat. He introduced me to different people and going out on the trips – it’s fantastic. It’s a good place to come and chat,” said David. “It’s about getting out of the house. You can’t wait til Monday morning comes and be here for 10am and hear all the craic from the boys over the weekend,” said Gordon who also now does a walking club with Sean McKeown, the other co-founder of Fitzone and his friend Gordon.

Michael Collins has been attending the HIM group for a while now and says it’s ‘very. very good’. He describes it as ‘helpful, useful and very social.” He said the main thing was to get out of the house and you get to meet different people.

Eugene Greene, a well known character about Lurgan, is full of praise for the group. “It’s all about mental health, building you up and giving you a focus. I get up on a Monday morning and I know I am coming here. It gives me a place to get out of the house and I meet wonderful gentlemen.”

He has been attending for around nine months. “When you come in there’s newspapers, you can read, have a chit chat and talk about different activities.”

Sam Canning, Pat McGibbon and Eugene Greene enjoying the banter at the HIM (Health in Mind) Men's Group at The Fitzone Foundation in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Pat McGibbon, who was there for the first time on Monday, said: “It’s fantastic to see that the lads are all in a happy place. There’s a wee game going on over there and I think it would take a referee from the IFA to keep them happy

Tony McConville said it gets him out of the house. “I live on my own and I like to get out. I can come along here and have a bit of a chat and play games – particularly games I can win,” he said laughing. Tony with his friend Michael, both musicians, like to entertain the lads and have had a few sessions in recent years.

Eugene Quinn, who is a Tyrone man, said he has been coming since it opened. “It beats listening to the Nolan Show,” he said laughing.

Former joiner Sam Canning, who was a shop steward in Moy Park, said he retired about four or five years ago and found ‘an awful change’. “For the nine months of Lockdown I was in isolation as I have bad breathing with asbestosis and COPD. I come over here for a bit of exercise. There’s plenty of banter and there’s the odd quiz too,” he said.

Sean Collins, co founder of The Fitzone Foundation in Craigavon and Support Worker for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, Gerard Rocks, Assistant Director for promoting wellbeing at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust with Sean McKeown, also a co-founder of The Fitzone in Craigavon as well as a Verve Community Health trainer at the HIM (Health in Mind) Men's Group at The Fitzone Foundation in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Sean Collins, who set up the HIM Men’s Group, explained that he would attend a lot of groups for older people but the majority in those groups were women. “Us men aren’t that social so I thought there was a need for older men to get out. Health in Mind – which is HIM – was the name made up by my colleague Sean McKeown. The aim was to get the men to come out and it’s any age. We have made from aged 49 to over 80s. They come out for a cup of tea and a chat, play games and get some education along the way with workshops – whether that is people doing talks, trips away.

"What I love to see is people they haven’t seen in a long time and maybe used to live beside sitting chatting way and talking about the old times,” said Sean. He explained that at the start there were six men he was always asking, what they wanted to do as it is. They got bowls and scrabble, games said the lads are very competitive with. They have went on trips to Dublin, Windsor Park and even Emersons locally. “We had omelette, scrambled eggs, bacon and soda bread this morning. Some of the guys are learning to cook and probably never cooked before because their wives did it and now they’re on their own. At least they’re getting fed as well.”

Men of all ages are welcome and if you want more information, contact 07780 812312 (Sean) The Fitzone Foundation, Unit 4 Legahory Ct, Legahory, Craigavon BT65 5BE

The Fitzone Foundation

The Fitzone Foundation is a registered charity and is run by the people of the community. Founded in 2013 due to concern primarily around obesity in children. Further community development and consultation lead us to factor our health related programmes to ALL individuals in the local and wider neighbourhood renewal communities.We are a Healthy living centre, have a number of community health trainers in our team and are members of the Healthy Living Alliance.

All our coaches cater for all fitness levels so first timers can slot in comfortably to any of our sessions

There are many activities available at the HIM (Health in Mind) Men's Group at The Fitzone Foundation in Craigavon, Co Armagh including bowling, scrabble, quizzes and day trips, as well as a health breakfast plus plenty of chat and banter.

Our leaders, mentors and also our GP Referral Exercise Specialist provide support and encouragement and each can help guide individuals through you’re their own personal fitness plan

We have a fully equipped community gym were new users receive full induction which will show you how to safely use the facility and all machines and over time guidance on best use therefore gaining more confidence and knowledge

Our NEW FitPOD allows activity sessions for individuals who may require or just prefer more privacy

We also have Zoom class options for individuals who wish to take part from the comfort of their own home, Covid shielding or self insolating

Our extended programmes see us offer health checks and referrals including high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, overweight or obesity, depression or anxiety, osteoporosis among other conditions and also some varied programmes including woodworking, Mums and babies health, Family Cook It and fitness projects for local teams, schools and community groups

We work strategically with Southern Health & Social Care Trust providing niche services and support