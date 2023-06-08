A Lurgan father of two is set to take the mammoth charity challenge of cycling and rowing the distance between Lurgan and Liverpool in memory of local teenager Caoimhín Mallon.

Caoimhín died tragically last month after suffering an asthma attack. The St Ronan’s College pupil was only 15 years old.

Dean McCabrey (31) has close family links to Caoimhín’s mum and dad Donna and Jude and Dean’s parents were Caoimhín’s godparents. He was devastated at the sudden loss of a boy he had known since he was a baby and wanted to raise funds for Craigavon Hospital and the NI Ambulance Service who fought hard to save Caoimhín’s life.

-

Dean McCabrey with Caoimhín Mallon in Lurgan, Co Armagh as a child. Caoimhín died suddenly in April after suffering an asthma attack aged 15.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dean said: “Craigavon Area Hospital and the ambulance service did everything they could to try and save Caoimhin. If you want to help raise funds, please click on the link.”

"It was heartbreaking for anybody who knew him. I knew Caoimhín from he was born and he was a great child and a happy boy who loved Liverpool Football Club just like his dad Jude and myself,” said Dean.

Lurgan man Dean McCabrey plans to row and cycle the distance between Liverpool and Lurgan in memory of his family friend Caoimhin Mallon who sadly died suddenly last month after suffering an asthma attack. Dean plans to raise funds for Craigavon Area Hospital and the NI Ambulance Service.

"This is why I’ve decided to cycle and indoor row the distance from Caoimhín’s home in Taghnevan to Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium – a total of 154.96 miles in a straight line,” said Dean, adding that he is aiming to complete event in 6 weeks time.

Dean is a father of two, Callum aged one and a half and Grace aged five, and his partner Danielle McKinstry is giving him full backing for the fundraising challenge as he is training six days a week including at his own home. “I am cycling one day and rowing the next,” said Dean. “It will be a 102 mile cycle and rowing two marathons which will be around 8-10 hours of rowing and 6 hours or more on the bike,” said Dean who is aiming to carry out this mammoth feat over a couple of days finishing in St Paul’s GAA Club on the final day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is thankful to Stephanie and Ciaran Devlin who own Resurgence Training Facility in Lurgan where Dean takes Calisthenics and Gymnastic Ring classes. “They have given me a rower to have at my house so I can work out around family life. He is also thankful to Conor Magill from Limitless Fitness is letting me use his gym for free. I am able to use the concept 2 bike erg,” said Dean.

"Tommy Stevenson, known as Spug, has designed me a cycling plan. He is a well know Iron Man winner who featured in the ‘Special Force’s Ultimate Hell Week’ programme on RTE. No better man for the job after not long completing his 3rd Iron Man – an absolute machine of a man to have on board. Also Hugh Conway from St. Pat’s Tow Row Club in Crossmaglen is coaching me on rowing. He has 13 world record titles under his club,” said Dean.

Dean also ran a marathon six years ago for charity after a friend had a wee still born baby. He raised funding for Sands Still Born and Neonatal Deaths, and Meningitis Research also after a friend’s sister died of it.