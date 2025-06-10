Man spotted using phone while driving tractor on A4 at Dungannon 'should have known better'

A Dungannon man spotted using a mobile phone while driving a tractor, has lost his licence for one month at the town’s magistrates court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Daly, aged 38, from Clonmore Road in the town, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard the offence was detected at the A4 dual carriageway in Dungannon on July 4 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Prosecuting counsel said police observed the defendant driving a tractor while holding a mobile phone in his right hand.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon stressed Daly should have known better and had cooperated with police at the scene.

He said Daly works all over Northern Ireland and employees about 20 people.

Mr Faloon asked the court to consider imposing a short disqualification given the defendant’s plea at the first opportunity and cooperation with police.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that the defendant should have been more responsible.