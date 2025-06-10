Man spotted using phone while driving tractor on A4 at Dungannon 'should have known better'
Conor Daly, aged 38, from Clonmore Road in the town, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard the offence was detected at the A4 dual carriageway in Dungannon on July 4 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said police observed the defendant driving a tractor while holding a mobile phone in his right hand.
Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon stressed Daly should have known better and had cooperated with police at the scene.
He said Daly works all over Northern Ireland and employees about 20 people.
Mr Faloon asked the court to consider imposing a short disqualification given the defendant’s plea at the first opportunity and cooperation with police.
District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that the defendant should have been more responsible.