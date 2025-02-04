Man threw flask of boiling water at prison officer in Maghaberry jail, Lisburn court hears
Anthony McCrea, 38, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink charged with common assault.
The court heard that on July 7, 2023, staff at Magahberry Prison attended the defendant’s cell to talk about his welfare in prison.
As a prison officer closed the cell door, the defendant threw a thermal flask containing boiling water at the door.
The flask broke and covered the injured party with boiling water. The injured party attended hospital and had to take time off work as a result.
A defence lawyer told the court: “He accepted responsibility for the offence. He didn’t intend the water to make contact with the prison officer.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months, and an offender’s levy of £25.
Defence was granted leave to appeal the sentence.