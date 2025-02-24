Man to stand trial at Dungannon on kidnapping and assault charges

A former south Derry man has been sent for trial on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a female, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Nicky McMurray, aged 26, whose address was given as Church Road, Liverpool, is alleged to have committed the offences on May 16 last year.

When asked if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges at Dungannon Magistrates Court, he replied “no”.

Dungannon Courthouse.

McMurray also replied “no” when asked by the court clerk if he wished to make a written statement of evidence.

District Judge Paul Copeland ruled the accused has a prima facie case to answer and returned him, on continuing bail, for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on March 18.

He made it a condition of the bail that the defendant does not enter Eglish, does not speak to the injured party either directly or indirectly, and does not have illegal drugs in his possession.

