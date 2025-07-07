Man tried to smash a bottle of Buckfast over another man's head, Craigavon court hears

A 29-year-old man, who tried to smash a bottle of Buckfast over the head of another man, had taken ‘too much Buckfast’, a court hears.

Sammy Bingham, aged 29, from Winona Crest, Donaghcloney, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Magilligan Prison.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He faced two charges, common assault and disorderly behaviour on November 11, 2024. A charge of criminal damage to a PSNI cell van was withdrawn.

Bingham’s barrister, Mr Damien Halleron, instructed by AJ Downey Solicitors, said his client is currently a sentenced prisoner.

The court heard police received a report of a person knocking on the back door of a property in William Street, Donaghcloney on November 11 last year. When officers arrived they saw the injured party ‘restraining’ the defendant.

Police were told the injured party was assaulted by Bingham in that ‘he attempted to hit him over the head with a Buckfast bottle’. While there, police were told the defendant had urinated at her back door. He was arrested for common assault.

He was also arrested for disorderly behaviour as he was ‘shouting and swearing in public’ despite having been warned on a number of occasions.

Mr Halleron said there were no particular issues between the two men.

“Mr Bingham had consumed too much Buckfast and has very little memory of what was going on. It’s obviously a technical assault. There is no physical injury in the case,” he said.

"His behaviour when the police arrived, he very much regrets," said Mr Halleron, explaining Bingham is currently serving a Crown Court sentence which is due to expire in October, adding that licence conditions will include an alcohol and drug ban.

The barrister said Bingham had used his time in jail “productively” and has “enhanced prisoner” status, plus he is accessing education.

“He’s doing what he can to try and rehabilitate himself,” he said.

Mr Halleron admitted that there will be a custodial sentence but pointed out that Bingham had taken a “pragmatic” approach to these charges and asked that the district judge not interfere with his release date.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan sentenced Bingham to two months in jail for each of the two charges, to run concurrently. He also activated a live suspended sentence imposing a further two months in custody – a total sentence of four months.