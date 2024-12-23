Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was stabbed during a road rage incident has been given a driving ban at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Richard Pentland, aged 38, from Drumford Meadow, appeared before the court charged with driving while unfit through drink/drugs, failing to provide a specimen of breath for a preliminary breath test and failing to provide a specimen of blood regarding a driving while unfit investigation.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The driving while unfit through drink/drugs and the failing to provide a specimen of breath for a preliminary breath test were both withdrawn by the prosecutor while Pentland’s solicitor, Mr John McAtamney, said his client pleaded guilty to the failing to provide a specimen of blood charge.

The court heard that on May 1 this year at 3.25pm police were tasked to Portmore Street in Portadown where they saw a Nissan Qashqai stationary in the middle of the road. They spotted a man close to the vehicle with a puncture wound to his shoulder.

"He was unsteady on his feet and was bleeding. He appeared to be agitated,” the prosecutor told the court. Police attended Craigavon Area Hospital with the defendant.

"They observed his speech was slurred and he was acting erratically with staff and being aggressive,” said the prosecutor adding that police, while at Craigavon Hospital, asked Pentland to take a breath test but he refused.

"When cautioned he replied ‘I’m a reasonable guy’,” she said, adding that he later refused to give a specimen of blood and was further cautioned.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “A reasonable guy might have actually provided the specimen.”

Mr McAtamney said his client accepts that but said it “may have been down to the shock of the earlier incident”.

"There appears to be a bit of a cut-up at a junction in Portmore Street with another motorist. Words were exchanged. The other motorist chases Mr Pentland down the street and actually stabs him in the back. He received a two-inch stab wound and he was taken to Craigavon Hospital for treatment,” said Mr McAtamney, adding that the other person was arrested and charged.

The solicitor said his client is a married man with two children aged under two and has dual UK and South African nationality and has no penalty points on his licence.

He said Pentland is the sole breadwinner of the family as his wife is on maternity leave and is the only driver in the household.

“Normally they would have a combined income of over £60k but he is the only one working at the present time. He had to return to work after a period of absence through sickness and the injuries sustained in May.

"He has fully informed his employer about these proceedings and is prepared to keep the job open for him. He works as an air conditioning engineer with over 20 years experience and an exemplary work record. The loss of his licence will impact that,” said Mr McAtamney.

District Judge Ranaghan said he will take into account what happened before. “That would impact on anybody’s judgement but nevertheless it’s still a serious criminal offence.”

He banned Pentland from driving for 12 months and fined him £200 plus the £15 offender levy.