Man was using Facebook Messenger in relation to supply of cocaine and cannabis, Ballymena court hears

Police found messages on a tablet device in which a man used Facebook Messenger in relation to the supply of drugs, a court has heard.

Jonathan Montgomery (34), with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison but who formerly lived in Ballymena, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possession of cannabis.

The supply charges related to between July and September in 2023 and the herbal cannabis was found on October 4 in 2023.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 29 via video link from prison. He told the court he has a release date of August 2026.

He had been sentenced at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday in connection with assaulting his partner including stubbing cigarettes "on her chest".

Thursday's court was told police searched the defendant's address and found a grinder and three grammes of herbal cannabis.

The tablet showed the defendant had sent messages on Facebook Messenger "offering to sell drugs or facilitating, collecting or delivering drugs".

A defence barrister said the defendant had been "in a spiral" and his life had been "afflicted by alcohol and drug abuse" but he has been "doing well" in prison.

For the drugs offences the defendant was given a four months jail term.