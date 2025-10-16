Man who acted aggressively towards staff in Magherafelt shop ordered to carry out community service
Forty-four-year-old Ruslands Kalnins, from Garden Street in Magherafelt, admitted two counts of common assault on July 4 this year.
Prosecuting counsel said that police received a call from the store at Union Road, Magherafelt, about the defendant who was “intoxicated and acting aggressively” towards staff.
The lawyer said the store supervisor attended and informed the defendant to leave, as he had previously been barred from the premises for similar behaviour.
Counsel said Kalnins pushed the supervisor and shouted in his face and made attempts to swing punches.
She said the defendant then briefly left the store, but then returned and threatened the supervisor.
Counsel said the defendant was arrested and conveyed to Antrim custody and on interview told police he had been drunk and did not remember the incident.
A defence lawyer described the assaults as “technical” and stressed Kalnins had not struck the supervisor. He said the defendant wished to apologise to the supervisor and to the police.
The lawyer said Kalnins, a Latvian national, had come to Northern Ireland in 2004 to make a better life for himself.
He explained that defendant had been working in construction but had been unable to do that work due to a bad back.
Counsel added he has a number of alcohol related offences, but has now reduced his alcohol intake.