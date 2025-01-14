Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man, facing charges of rape and sexual assault against a child in Germany, has been arrested in Portadown, Co Armagh.

It is understood the man, who is aged 38, is wanted in Berlin to stand trial for a number of offences of rape and sexual assault against a child.

The PSNI’s International Policing Unit arrested the man in Portadown yesterday.

He was detained under a German arrest warrant and is due before Laganside Extradition Court this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit working alongside Mahon Road Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested a man in Portadown yesterday, Monday 13th January 2025.

"The 38 year old man is wanted in Germany to stand trial for a number of offences of rape and sexual assault committed against a child. The offences occurred in the Berlin area of Germany between September 2020 and December 2021.

"He was detained on Monday on a German extradition warrant and is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today Tuesday 14th January.” Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with the National Crime Agency and our International Partners to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."