Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scammers are targeting car parks in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area with fake QR codes attached to Pay and Display Machines.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the scammers are currently targeting car parks belonging to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

-

Warning as scammers target car parks run by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with fake QR codes stuck on official Pay and Display machines.

-

It appears that they are attaching a QR code which is attached to the Pay and Display machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council do not use QR codes on their Pay and Display Machines.

It is unclear how many visitors to car parks in the borough have been affected by this scam.

Visitors to local car parks have been asked to be vigilant for the scam and report any suspicious QR code to the council.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Please be aware of a scam that is appearing in car parks which is asking people to pay by scanning a QR code which is attached to the pay and display machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Currently we do not use QR codes for any of our council operated car parks. If you see a QR code sticker on any of our pay and display machines, please do not scan the code and please report this to the council on 0300 0300 900 or email [email protected].

"We are of course keeping an eye on all our car parks, but we would ask you to please be vigilant when paying for your parking. Nobody likes a scammer!

"A list of all council operated car parks across the borough can be found at the following link by clicking here.”