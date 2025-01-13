Warning as scammers target car parks with fake QR code in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area

By Carmel Robinson
Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scammers are targeting car parks in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area with fake QR codes attached to Pay and Display Machines.

It is understood the scammers are currently targeting car parks belonging to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

-

Read More
5 wishes people would like to happen in Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon in 2025
Warning as scammers target car parks run by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with fake QR codes stuck on official Pay and Display machines.Warning as scammers target car parks run by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with fake QR codes stuck on official Pay and Display machines.
Warning as scammers target car parks run by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with fake QR codes stuck on official Pay and Display machines.

-

It appears that they are attaching a QR code which is attached to the Pay and Display machines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council do not use QR codes on their Pay and Display Machines.

It is unclear how many visitors to car parks in the borough have been affected by this scam.

Visitors to local car parks have been asked to be vigilant for the scam and report any suspicious QR code to the council.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Please be aware of a scam that is appearing in car parks which is asking people to pay by scanning a QR code which is attached to the pay and display machines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Currently we do not use QR codes for any of our council operated car parks. If you see a QR code sticker on any of our pay and display machines, please do not scan the code and please report this to the council on 0300 0300 900 or email [email protected].

"We are of course keeping an eye on all our car parks, but we would ask you to please be vigilant when paying for your parking. Nobody likes a scammer!

"A list of all council operated car parks across the borough can be found at the following link by clicking here.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice