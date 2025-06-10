Man who failed to upload documents was caught driving without insurance, Craigavon court hears

A 33-year-old man, who didn’t upload insurance documents in time, has been given a fine and penalty points.

Dos Reis Magalhaes Celestino, aged 33, from North Street, Lurgan, was charged with using a vehicle without insurance.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard that on February 9 this year, police spotted a black Vauxhall Zafira on Millennium Way, Lurgan.

Checks showed the vehicle had no insurance. The policy had been cancelled due to failure to produce documents, a prosecutor told the court, adding the defendant has no record.

Celestino’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said: “He is a Portuguese national working and living in Dungannon and otherwise leading a lawful and productive life in that area.”

He said his client had insurance but it appears he didn’t upload documents in time and the policy automatically cancelled.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would give Celestino six penalty points “in the absence of any criminal record”. He was fined £125 plus the £15 offender levy.

