A 34-year-old man, who kicked out at paramedics while having a seizure, has been told to sort out his alcohol addiction issues.

Kamil Stepien, from Aldervale, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on two charges of assaulting ambulance workers.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard that on June 22 last year, NI Ambulance Service paramedics were at Aldervale dealing with a male in one of the flats. Whilst inside there they noticed another male in a bedroom who “appeared to be having seizures”.

"Both paramedics attempted to assist this male. The male lashed out and kicked out at one of the paramedics,” said a prosecutor, adding that he also lashed out at another paramedic, failing to ‘connect’ to him but leaving the man ‘in fear he would be assaulted’.

Both paramedics withdrew from the address and contacted police. Neither sustained any injuries.

Stepien’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said it took some time to explain to his client the legal definition of assault.

"It is clear, even from the prosecution facts, this man was going through a seizure. The reason paramedics were called was not for Mr Stepien. It was for his brother. They attended to him and saw Mr Stepien literally having a seizure in the room next door.

"There is no issue taken with those facts. They attempted to attend to him. He can’t recall this. He lashed out. There is no defence to that and that was accepted by him albeit late in the stage and following advice,” said Mr Lunny adding that his client presents with “quite serious physical difficulties” including “something akin to vertigo or epilepsy”.

He said his client hasn’t been formally diagnosed with these illnesses and admitted they are perhaps “exacerbated by his prolongued use of alcohol”.

Mr Lunny said he believes his client was going through alcohol withdrawal symptoms at the time of the offence. He further explained that he hasn’t sought help through his GP for the primary issue of alcoholism.

He said he is instructed to apologise to both ambulance workers.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan acknowledged the defendant appeared to be undergoing a seizure at the time of the offence, adding that Stepien needed to deal with his alcohol addiction.

The defendant was given a Combination Order including 18 months with Probation supervision and 100 hours Community Service.