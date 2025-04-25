Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who sent more than 100 abusive emails to Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan and the head of a school at the centre of a football pitch funding row has been given a suspended jail term.

John Hendron, 62, subjected Mr Givan and Michael Allen, the former principal at Lisneal College in Derry / Londonderry, to a campaign of harassment which involved a series of unfounded allegations and calling for them to resign.

The retired social worker, of Cullingtree Fold on the Falls Road in west Belfast, was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for two years.

The offences were committed on dates between January 8 and February 21 this year.

Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

At the time, Lisneal College had been embroiled in controversy following press reports that it had been allocated £710,000 funding for a new pitch.

Police were called in after Mr Givan was targeted in “malicious” communication related to the school.

The DUP Minister emphatically denied having any influence over the pitch upgrade, insisting the funding decision was made by Northern Ireland’s Education Authority.

Mr Allen has since taken up a new post as education adviser for the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh.

Hendron pleaded guilty to charges of harassing both victims.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he sent a total of 61 messages to Mr Givan’s ministerial and constituency inboxes.

"The content of the emails were primarily focused on the injured party’s work as the Education Minister for Northern Ireland and disapproval of the sender of how issues including integrated schools and Lisneal College were handled,” a Crown lawyer said.

"In the emails Mr Givan was described as such things as a ‘bigot’, ‘sectarian’ and ‘without integrity’ along with calls for his resignation.”

However, a final message was described as being “apologetic in nature”.

When arrested Hendron made full admissions to the campaign of harassment, telling police: “I have nothing against Mr Givan, I am totally responsible and remorseful about this.”

The court heard he “persistently” sent approximately 50 emails to Mr Allen over a four-day period, making reference to his job and appearance on a local television programme.

"The defendant repeatedly called for the injured party to resign, making allegations of swindling,” the lawyer said.

Even though Mr Allen did not respond to any of the messages, they continued and became increasingly hostile.

He was also subjected to unfounded abuse, being called a ‘sectarian bigot’, ‘scum of the earth’, ‘piece of s**t’ and ‘’evil s**t’.

The prosecutor added: “He was alarmed by the escalation in the tone of the emails and was fearful that the defendant would come to the school to confront him.”

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott told the court his client’s offending were fuelled by alcohol.

"He has also offered to meet both gentlemen to apologise in person, that has been declined at the present time,” Mr MacDermott said.

"He has asked me to apologise publicly to both gentlemen… for causing any difficulties.

"He’s a person of very good standing who basically got involved in very stupid incidents.”

Based on Hendron’s previous good record, District Judge Alan White imposed a suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order against any contact with Mr Allen.