Man who shouted threats at police on St Patrick's Day in Magherafelt is fined £250
Thirty-five-year-old John Adrian Cartin, from Sperrin View, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy for criminal damage.
The court heard on Wednesday police were on duty in the vicinity of Rainey Street car park on March 17 last when the defendant came to their attention.
Prosecuting counsel said he was shouting abuse at police and was carrying a small dog. He walked away and put the dog down and then approached the police again with his chest puffed out shouting and swearing.
She said police pushed him back to create a gap and Cartin again came forward shouting abuse and making threats towards police.
The lawyer said he was arrested and began spitting when put in the cell van which had to be cleaned.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton explained Cartin had been out drinking earlier and then went out with his dog.
Mr Atherton said the defendant felt unwell and thinks he may have suffered a spiking incident while in the pub.
Continuing, he said PAVA spray had been used on the defendant and when in the cell van he had been spitting in an effort to remove it from his mouth.
The solicitor pleaded with the court to give him credit for his early plea to the matters.
Imposing the fines, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also ordered Cartin to pay £100 compensation towards cleaning the cell van.