A man who stole air fresheners and food valued at almost £200 has been sentence to six months in prison.

Adam McDaid, aged 30, with an address c/o HM Prison Maghaberry, appeared via video link from the prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The Range, Portadown. Picture: Google

He pleaded guilty to stealing various items totalling £193.93 from The Range in Portadown on April 4 last year. The goods consisted of air fresheners and food.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it “joins the other 48 counts of theft on his record”.

His lawyer said his client has a “significant” record.

“He’s been in trouble from he was very young. He was diagnosed with ADHD and was excluded from school,” he told the court.

He added that McDaid was put on Ritalin at a young age which “became a gateway for him taking drugs”. He added a family tragedy also helped put his client “on the wrong path”.

The lawyer described McDaid’s offences as “unsophisticated”. He added that his client is a serving prisoner as he was recalled due to a robbery offence.

"My understanding is that he has been drug-free in custody and he is doing what he can within the limited confines of the prison system to engage in programmes. Very few are available and what are available have massive waiting lists,” he said, adding McDaid has been alienated from his family who are “good people”.

"He is a black sheep within the family,” said the lawyer, adding that there are indications with McDaid “that the penny might have dropped”.

McDaid received a six months jail term.