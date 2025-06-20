Man who stole alcohol and groceries from Tesco in Portadown, feels 'very ashamed' Craigavon court hears

A man who stole alcohol and groceries from Tesco in Portadown, feels 'very ashamed', a court has heard.

Marius Lixandru, aged 48, from Drumford Meadow, Craigavon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Tesco. Picture: Google

He pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from Tesco in Portadown on two separate dates.

The court heard that police were called to the store on February 22 this year where staff reported seeing two people with a ‘large amount of alcohol and food items’ in their trolley. They paid for a few items, worth £33 at the self check-out before exiting the store, Approximately £200 of items were unpaid.

On February 28 police received a further report from the same store that the same two suspects were currently in the store filling a trolley and monitored by CCTV. The male was unable to provide receipts for goods in his trolley. Staff gave police a till receipt for £29.68 which had been paid for that day but there was ‘significantly more items including several bottles of wine that were not on the receipt’.

"There was approximately £188 worth of goods unpaid for on that second occasion,” said the prosecutor, adding there was restitution of £170 sought for the initial theft.

Lixandru’s solicitor, Mr Joe McDonald, said his client, who has a completely clear record, had brought the full restitution to court.

He explained that the family have been in financial difficulties from December of last year.

“Both he and his wife work but in November his wife had heart problems and had to give up work. He was in a full time job with no issues but in January he hurt his back. He was off work and on Statutory Sick Pay,” Mr McDonald said.

The solicitor explained that they had taken out a mortgage and their main aim was to pay that mortgage. “He fully accepts his guilt and it was out of character for him. He is actually ashamed of what he did,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan fined the defendant £250 on each charge plus the £15 offender levy. He was given 20 weeks to pay.