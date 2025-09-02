Man who threatened to burn down grandmother's house is made 'crazy' by alcohol, court hears
Eimantas Rudis, of no fixed address, Dungannon, admitted making a threat to destroy a property, assault on police, and domestic abuse.
Prosecuting counsel said on July 3, police spoke to the defendant's grandmother who told them she was “living in fear” as he had been aggressive towards her and it was stopping her sleeping at night.
The lawyer said Rudis had threatened on more than one occasion to burn down her house.
She added that while being arrested, the defendant had kicked out and struck a sergeant on the chest.
A defence lawyer explained that Rudis, who appeared by video link from Maghaberry Prison, has mental health issues and admitted “alcohol makes him crazy”.
He added the defendant hoped to return to Lithuania and join the army.