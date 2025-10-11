A man has been fined for causing a disruption in the early hours of the morning at Ashlea Place in Lisburn.

Martin Dornan, 26, who was said to be of no fixed address, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 9, charged with disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in the early hours of the morning, police received a report of an alleged assault at Ashlea Place in Lisburn.

On arrival, officers found the defendant in the street shouting and swearing. Neighbours were woken by the noise and the police ordered the defendant to calm down.

The defendant was subsequently arrested and conveyed to custody.

A defence lawyer told the court: “He was the person who contacted the police and reported that he was the victim of an assault. He then stated that no assault has taken place and that he had taken a large quantity of alcohol.

“He’s a man with mental health issues and is aware it is not the way to deal with his issues.

"He is engaging with his GP in relation to his mental health and he says that he has reduced his drinking. This appears to be an offence fuelled by alcohol.”

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor fined the defendant £100, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Trainor allowed the defendant eight weeks to pay the fines.

During sentencing, Mr Trainor told the defendant: “You caused annoyance and inconvenience to the police, wasting time and annoying neighbours.”