A Co Armagh man, accused of rioting and firing a petrol bomb and firework at police, has been refused bail.

Ryan Pepper, aged 32, from Westland Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Riot police on duty in West Street, Portadown in June. Picture: Tony Hendron

He is accused of riotous assembly in Portadown on June 12 this year. In a second second set of charges he is accused of rioting, possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb and throwing a firework on June 13 this year in the West Street area of Portadown.

A PSNI officer told the court the first offence related to riots in Portadown on June 12. On June 14, police viewed a YouTube video of the riots and spotted a man wearing a dark jacket with his hood up, red shorts, white socks and trainers. He was seen approaching police lines and throwing an object and ‘turned to face the camera’.

"His face becomes visible and a police officer identified the male as Ryan Pepper,” said the officer.

Police were scanning footage gathered from the June 13 riots and observed a male also wearing a dark jacket, red shorts, white socks and trainers. He was spotting approaching police lines and throw a firework in the direction of police.

"He then turns and lifts a petrol bomb and throws it towards police lines,” said the officer, adding the male was identified as Pepper. He was brought to court on September 3 where he was arrested and brought to Lurgan Custody where he provided a ‘no comment’ interview.

The officer told the court that Pepper has 164 previous convictions with 24 relating to disorderly behaviour, 24 convictions for criminal damage and nine convictions for breach of court orders plus he has a “significant history” of breaching bail.

The officer said Pepper has spent a “significant” time (approximately 75 per cent) in custody over the past 10 years. In that 25 per cent out of custody he managed to amass 164 convictions, the court heard.

He said while Pepper had managed to stay out of trouble for 10 months prior to these incidents, he believed he is likely to reoffend.

"We believe during that 10 months, Pepper was still in the company of criminal elements around Portadown,” the officer said, adding Pepper does have “serious issues he needs help with”.

Pepper’s solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said the defendant often spent time on remand waiting on cases and opted to plead guilty to charges rather than linger longer in custody and fight the case. He also has spent time in jail when charges were subsequently dropped.

Regarding Pepper’s 10 months at liberty, Mr Reid said he wasn’t charged with anything during that period, adding he wished to be bailed to his mother’s address.

"His mother is a good influence and a decent, hardworking person,” Mr Reid said, adding she is willing to put forward a £500 cash surety.

The solicitor pointed to the direction from the Lady Chief Justice that rioting matters should be before the crown court for arraignment by September. “Clearly that isn’t going to happen for Mr Pepper,” he said.

Denying bail, District Judge Michael Ranaghan pointed to his “significant” history of bail breaches and his criminal record. “We have serious alleged offending on consecutive days,” he said.