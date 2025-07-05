Man with Cookstown address who threw tin of coke at his wife is given suspended jail sentence

A Co Tyrone man who was said by the district judge at Dungannon Court to have thrown a can of coke at his wife while she was holding a child, was handed a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Cladiv Dulan, aged 34, from Church Street in Cookstown, admitted a charge of common assault.

A charge of making a threat to kill was withdrawn by a lawyer from the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said the defendant had thrown the tin of coke and struck his wife on the leg.

Prosecuting counsel added that Dulan had made a threat to kill her and he was intoxicated at the time and was taken away by a friend.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is from Romania and has two children.

He said he had since parted company with his wife.

Ordering Dulan to pay £250 compensation to the victim, the judge told him not to assault his wife again.