Man with Portadown address punched woman twice in front of a child, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 15:09 BST
A 51-year-old man, who punched a woman twice in front of a child, is told his guilty plea has saved him from immediate custody.

Leandro Da Conceicao, of Obins Street, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to assault on April 13 this year.

placeholder image
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.placeholder image
District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked an interpreter to explain to the defendant he had pleaded guilty to a “very serious offence involving domestic violence which includes two punches to a female and apparently in the presence of at least one child”.

The district judge said the custody threshold had passed, however, because the defendant pleaded guilty, that has saved him from immediate custody.

He ordered Da Conceicao to take part in a pre-sentence report and warned him that he must attend Probation.

The district judge was told the defendant now lives on the Tandragee Road, Portadown with his cousins and siblings.

The case was adjourned until August 27

