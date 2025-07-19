As new images emerge of firefighters tackling the blaze following an arson attack on an iconic building in Lurgan, calls are made to revitalise derelict buildings across the town.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least 5 fire appliances were tasked to the Windsor Avenue area of the Co Armagh town with the PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service attending.

-

Firefighters dealing with major fire at iconic building in Lurgan, Co Armagh. The PSNI says it is treating the incident as arson.

-

It is understood the blaze started around 1am on Saturday morning in a building close to the New Haven Cafe in Windsor Avenue. There were no reports of any casualties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI detectives appealed for information following the incident describing it as ‘arson’.

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: “Shortly after 1am, we received a report that a house was on fire in the Windsor Avenue area of the town.

Firefighters dealing with major fire at iconic building in Lurgan, Co Armagh. The PSNI says it is treating the incident as arson.

“Officers along with colleagues from the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, however significant damage was caused to the property.

“A number of residents, who were evacuated while emergency services tackled the blaze, have been allowed to return to their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 74 19/07/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Meanwhile New Haven Cafe which is sited next to the blaze reassured customers that their building was unaffected by the blaze.

A spokesperson said: “Just to reassure you all, New Haven was luckily unaffected by last nights fire in the adjoining building. We are very grateful to the fire crews who worked through the night protecting us and sincerely hope no one has been injured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “A significant fire has occurred in the building next to New Haven, Cafe on Windsor Avenue. Everyone will know this well-known and historic building in the town centre. Emergency services, including the NIFRS, PSNI, and paramedics, responded promptly and remain on site managing the situation.

"I would highly commend the emergency services particularly the Fire Service, Police and Paramedics for their rapid response. They put their own lives at risk to save others.

"This event marks a loss for the local built environment, and we know it will be noted by many across the community.”

Sinn Féin councillor Keith Haughian strongly condemned the arson attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Haughian said: "This area has a number of homes and well established businesses that provide employment and contribute greatly to the local community. Thankfully none of them have been impacted too severely.

"While the property itself was unoccupied, the potential consequences of this could have been far more severe. It is only thanks to the swift response of the Fire and Rescue Service that the fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

"This incident also highlights a deeper issue that can no longer be ignored — empty, dilapidated buildings that serve no purpose.

"Instead of allowing properties to fall into disrepair and attract anti-social behaviour, we should be transforming them into assets that bring pride and opportunity back to our town.

"“If anyone has any information about this incident, I urge them to contact the PSNI. Those responsible must be held accountable.”