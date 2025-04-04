Men remanded into custody in connection with Dungannon pensioner's murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Dungannon men were remanded into custody when they appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan.

Ryan Patrick Martin Kerr, aged 33, of Derrylattinee Road, was charged with murdering Mr Krzan, robbery and going equipped for burglary on February 27 last.

A detective sergeant said she believed they could connect Kerr to the charges.

A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail "at this stage".

Adam Krzan | Family

Kerr was remanded into custody to appear again at Dungannon Court on May 2.

Michael John Ennis, aged 34, from Cloneen in the town, faces charges of assisting offenders, perverting the course of justice, and two counts of withholding information on dates between February 27 and March 5.

An application for bail for Ennis was opposed by the police.

The detective said police received a call at approximately 20.03 hours about an ongoing assault at an apartment in Corrainey Park on arrival found a very disturbing scene with a large volume of blood.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

She said a male, Adam Krzan, had three stab wounds to his chest and two to his neck and despite attempts to save him life was pronounced extinct at 21.11 hours.

The detective said police have conducted a large and complex investigation into the murder resulting in a number of arrests.

Opposing bail, the detective alleged when interviewed Ennis said he did not know Kerr yet police found there had been extensive mobile calls between them before and after the murder.

She said in viewing video footage police identified the applicant’s vehicle at the scene of the murder and they believe he had conveyed Kerr from the scene.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said the bail conditions could not be monitored by the PSNI if his address was in Kildare, there was also a risk of interference with witnesses, and a risk of flight from the jurisdiction as the applicant had previously booked a flight to Tenerife.

Mr Rafferty added, in the circumstances, he could not be satisfied the applicant was suitable for bail.

He remanded him into custody to appear by video link at Dungannon Court on May 2. The judge said the applicant could apply to the High Court for bail.