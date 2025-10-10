Moira man banned from the roads for a year after failing to provide breath sample

A Moira man has been banned from the roads for a year after failing to provide a specimen to police when he was suspected of drink driving.

Erikas Censa, 30, whose address was given as Edenview Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The court heard that on August 19, 2025 police were dealing with an incident in Howard Place in Lisburn. Officers received a report that a male, allegedly in a state of intoxication, got into a BMW and drove off the direction of the A1.

He was stopped by police and a roadside breath test gave a reading of 93 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Moira man banned from the roads for 12 months. Pic credit: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

He was arrested and conveyed to custody where he then failed to provide an evidential sample of breath.

Defence told the court: “On the night in question there was an argument in the house. He was trying to walk away and other people in the house were trying to get him back to the property.

"He then made the decision to drive. He was initially co-operative with the police and gave a roadside sample. He then decided he wasn’t going to co-operate.”

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of 12 months.

He also imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15. He allowed the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fines.