Moira man on way to catch a flight to rehab spat at police officer
Levi Bruce (29), of Castlevue Park, pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting a police officer.
Charges of being disorderly at Belfast International Airport and assaulting a second police officer during the incident on November 13 last year were withdrawn by prosecutors.
A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, the defendant had been "travelling at the time to go to rehab in England".
A prosecutor said the defendant spat at a police officer but it was unclear where it landed "during the course of a struggle".
She said the officer "believed he might have been trying to bite him".
The defence barrister said the defendant has now been to a rehab centre near Newry for several weeks up until March this year.
The case was adjourned to June 10 for a pre-sentence report.