A Moira man on his way to catch a flight to rehab in England spat towards a police officer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Bruce (29), of Castlevue Park, pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting a police officer.

Charges of being disorderly at Belfast International Airport and assaulting a second police officer during the incident on November 13 last year were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, the defendant had been "travelling at the time to go to rehab in England".

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magisrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said the defendant spat at a police officer but it was unclear where it landed "during the course of a struggle".

She said the officer "believed he might have been trying to bite him".

The defence barrister said the defendant has now been to a rehab centre near Newry for several weeks up until March this year.

The case was adjourned to June 10 for a pre-sentence report.