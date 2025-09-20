Moneymore bricklayer hasn't driven since being stopped by police more than two years ago, court told
John McGuckin, aged 61, from Northland Drive in the village, was also handed six penalty ponts.
McGuckin admitted driving with no insurance, having no Vehicle Test Certificate, no driving licence and using a vehicle without Vehicle Excise Licence on July 29, 2023.
Prosecuting counsel said police were conducting a mobile patrol in Moneymore when at 10.30pm they observed a vehicle turning into a garage at Magherafelt Road.
On speaking to the defendant, police carried out checks which showed there was no active insurance in place.
The lawyer said McGuckin told police he had a licence issued in the Republic of Ireland but Garda were unable to confirm if the defendant held a licence.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton pointed out that the defendant has not driven since the incident.
He said McGuckin had foolishly decided to drive on this occasion and regrets doing so.