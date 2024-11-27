Moneymore motorist spotted 'swerving all over the road' loses licence for 18 months
Peter Oliver McNally, from Hammond Street in the village, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on October 19 this year.
The court heard that police responded to a report at 11pm of a car “swerving all over the Newmills Road, Cookstown” and later stopped the defendant’s vehicle.
Prosecuting counsel said police officers detected a strong smell of liquor from inside the vehicle and the defendant provided specimen showing a lower reading 92 mcgs of alcohol in breath.
A defence lawyer said McNally had previously lost his licence but had got it back again and driven incident free for 11 years.
He said the defendant recently had a “relapse” and gone back to drinking following a health scare and the break up of a relationship.