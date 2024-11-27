Moneymore motorist spotted 'swerving all over the road' loses licence for 18 months

A 62-year-old Moneymore motorist reported to police as “swerving all over the road”, lost his licence for 18 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Peter Oliver McNally, from Hammond Street in the village, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on October 19 this year.

The court heard that police responded to a report at 11pm of a car “swerving all over the Newmills Road, Cookstown” and later stopped the defendant’s vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google

Prosecuting counsel said police officers detected a strong smell of liquor from inside the vehicle and the defendant provided specimen showing a lower reading 92 mcgs of alcohol in breath.

A defence lawyer said McNally had previously lost his licence but had got it back again and driven incident free for 11 years.

He said the defendant recently had a “relapse” and gone back to drinking following a health scare and the break up of a relationship.