A 53-year-old Co Armagh woman who had a knife in a public place ‘was scared’ for the safety of her son, Craigavon court has heard.

Joanne Armstrong, from The Willows, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World

The charges relate to an incident in Ardboe Drive, Lurgan on November 14 last year.

Armstrong’s barrister Joel Lindsay, instructed by Gus Campbell Solicitors, said his client was before the court on a deferred sentence having pleaded guilty two months ago.

"She got involved with this incident through problems with her son. Her son was living with her at the time but he was very involved with the wrong crowd.

"There were people calling at her door causing problems. As a result of that there was an attack on the house. Her son ran out and she was scared for the safety of her son so she ran out after him,” said Mr Lindsay.

"There was knife involved,” said the barrister, adding Armstrong’s only prior conviction was having no TV licence.

Mr Lindsay said Probation wasn’t regarded as ‘essential’ because she was regarded as ‘low risk’ and Community Service wasn’t an option due to a physical issue.

The barrister said the district judge decided to defer sentencing for two months and if she kept out of trouble there would be a fine.

"There have been no other issues. It was a one-off incident because of the situation her son had gotten involved in. Her son was later given a custodial sentence for involvement in certain matters,” said Mr Lindsay.

District Judge Brian Archer told the defendant: “Ms Armstrong, it is very regrettable you have come before the court – a lady of your age. However I will give you full credit for the way you have approached the matter.

"It is clear you panicked when confronted with the situation on November 14, 2024. You have nothing else outstanding against you. Hopefully when your son is released and he does return home that there won’t be any repetition,” he said, adding that he would give Armstrong a Conditional Discharge on each of the three charges for 12 months.