A motorist caught doing 92mph on the Glenshane Road at Maghera has lost his licence for six months.

Darren McDaid, aged 42, of Blighs Gardens, Derry / Londonderry, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender levy.

Prosecuting counsel at Magherafelt Magistrates Court. said that on March 13, 2025 at 5pm, the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 92mph, 32mph in excess of the permitted speed.

Describing it as an “excessive” speed, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked the defendant already had nine live points on his licence.