A Cookstown motorist caught doing 71mph on the dual carriageway at Dunman, has been fined £75 at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Christopher Creighton, aged 27, from Fairhill Road in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and handed three penalty points.

Prosecution counsel said the detection was made at approximately 9.10am on August 21 last year.

She said the A29 road has a 60mph speed restriction.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would keep the fine to £75 as the defendant has no record.