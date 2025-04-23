Motorist caught speeding on Cookstown dual carriageway, Dungannon court hears
A Cookstown motorist caught doing 71mph on the dual carriageway at Dunman, has been fined £75 at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
Christopher Creighton, aged 27, from Fairhill Road in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and handed three penalty points.
Prosecution counsel said the detection was made at approximately 9.10am on August 21 last year.
She said the A29 road has a 60mph speed restriction.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would keep the fine to £75 as the defendant has no record.