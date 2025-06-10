Motorist caught with no driving licence given six-month disqualification

A factory worker caught driving a Mercedes with no licence, was given a six-month driving disqualification at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Hugo Marcos Lopes Da Silva, aged 25, from Annagole in Dungannon, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Silva was fined a further £100 for making a false declaration to obtain a certificate of insurance.

The court heard that the offences came to light after police stopped the defendant in the car at Dungannon on March 21 last.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon explained that Da Silva had previously been disqualified for five months and had not changed his Portuguese licence to a Northern Ireland licence.

He said the defendant had obtained insurance from Tesco, but had not been truthful in his application.

Mr Faloon said the Da Silva was working over here but had two children and a mother in Portugal which he provided for.