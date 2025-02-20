Motorist collided with parked car in 'momentary lapse of concentration', court told

A Moneymore motorist who collided with a parked car in the south Derry village, was fined £120 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

The court heard 41-year-old Michala Louise Shirlow, from Rockview Park, admitted in a letter to a charge of driving without due care and attention on June 5 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was driving in the Circular Road area and while maneuvering oncoming traffic, she collided with the rear offside of a parked car at Springhill Road, causing damage to its door and wheel.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the defendant later told the police that it had been a momentary lapse in concentration.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she accepted that it had been a momentary lapse in concentration.

The judge added that she would deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty.

