Motorist collided with traffic light and bollard when he swerved to avoid animal on the road, court told

A 61-year-old south Derry motorist involved in a single vehicle collision, has been fined a total of £200 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

William James Linton from Lismoyle Road, Swatragh, was also handed eight penalty points for driving without due care and attention and failing to report a damage only accident, leaving him on 11 penalty points.

Imposing the penalties along with a £15 offender’s levy, District Judge Oonagh Mullan warned Linton that he “must be mindful” of the number of points on his licence as he was very close to losing his licence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said on October 26 last year, police were tasked to a damage-only road traffic collision at Moneysharvin Road, Swatragh, and found no vehicles present on arrival at the scene.

The lawyer said police observed damage to a traffic light and a bollard which had been removed from the ground.

He said police spoke to staff in a local shop and later located a vehicle which had extensive frontal damage in a nearby farmyard.

Counsel said that subsequent enquiries led them to the defendant’s address.

The prosecutor said Linton appears to have cooperated with police and told them that the accident had happened when he swerved to avoid an animal on the road.

He said police told him that the matter would be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was not a well man but had great support from the local community. He asked the court to treat him leniently.