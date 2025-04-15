Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist who crashed into a telegraph pole rather than damage the car in front, has been banned from driving for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Schwendner, aged 29, of no fixed address, Magherafelt, was also fined a total of £650 with a £15 offender's levy for careless driving, having no insurance, no driving licence, and possessing the drugs cannabis, pregablin and mirtazprine on November 16, 2022.

The court was told at approximately 8pm, police received a report of a road traffic collision at Magherafelt Road, Magherafelt, and on arrival found a stationary vehicle which had collided with a telegraph pole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was spoken to and he told them that he had not given himself enough time to brake and decided to go into the grass rather than damage the vehicle in front of him.

The lawyer said police detected a strong smell of cannabis from the car and carried out a search of the vehicle and found 1.9 grams of cannabis, five mirtazapine and 14 pregablin tablets.

She said Schwendner took responsibility for the items in the car.

Defence solicitor Donal Heron explained that the defendant has been “sofa surfing since 2021” and used the car to sleep in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heron said Schwendner had become homeless after his father died and has been unsuccessful in finding a house in the Maghera / Mid Ulster area.

He said the defendant wished to reside in the Mid Ulster area, as he has family living there that would give him stability.

Pleading for leniency, the solicitor pointed out that the defendant is receiving counselling for addiction and mental health issues.