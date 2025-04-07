Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dungannon UUP spokesperson Ian Irwin has welcomed the Forest Service conducting a full assessment of the damage caused by Storm Éowyn to Pomeroy Forest in Co Tyrone back in January, and has requested clarification on the recovery effort.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to the Northern Ireland Forest Service, Mr Irwin expressed his concern over the early fall of trees, noting that the storm has disrupted not only the environment but also the trails that are enjoyed by the public. “Pomeroy Forest is a vital space for our community, offering a place for people of all ages to enjoy nature and wildlife,” Mr Irwin said.

“It is crucial that we act swiftly to restore these areas and ensure that the damage caused by Storm Éowyn is addressed properly, both for the sake of local wildlife and the people who depend on this space for recreation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Mr Irwin’s letter, the Northern Ireland Forest Service has confirmed that the storm has severely impacted both the trees and recreational infrastructure within the forest. As part of the recovery efforts, the Forest Service, in collaboration with its recreation partner, Mid Ulster District Council, has worked diligently to restore public access to the forest. The majority of internal walking trails have been cleared to allow pedestrian access, with further work continuing to clear the remaining paths.

Damage caused by Storm Éowyn to Pomeroy Forest in January 2025 | Supplied

The Forest Service confirmed: “We are fully aware of the impact this damage has had on both the environment and the local community. The Forest Service has carried out a detailed assessment of the storm’s effects on the Pomeroy Forest estate, and we are in the process of revising our harvesting plans to prioritise these affected areas. While we do not yet have an exact date for when the major harvesting works will begin, we expect them to commence within the next few months. These operations are a critical first step in restoring the forest and will pave the way for replanting efforts.”

“While replanting will be aligned with long-term sustainability goals, including enhancing species diversity and improving forest resilience, it is too early to provide a detailed cost estimate for the re-establishment of the affected areas. The final figures will depend on the specifics of the revised harvesting plans”.

Commenting on the recovery efforts by the Forest Service, Ian Irwin added: “I welcome the work that has already been done to clear the trails and restore access. However, we must remain vigilant to ensure the long-term sustainability of Pomeroy Forest. The forest is a vital resource for the local community, and it is crucial that we take a considered approach to its restoration, including ensuring a diversity of species for future generations to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a story of public interest you would like to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.