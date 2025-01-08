Motorist involved in single-vehicle collision in Magherafelt loses licence for three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Magherafelt motorist involved in a single-vehicle collision in the town last month, has lost his licence for three years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Stewart (31), from Hazeldene Park, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy on a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol on December 14.

The local Magistrates Court heard police located the vehicle involved at the defendant's home address where it was parked on the footpath with minor damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Stewart failed a preliminary breath test and later provided a specimen of breath showing an alcohol count of 112 mcgs.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

A defence solicitor explained Stewart "had been away from drink" for a time but on this occasion had consumed vodka despite not having anything to eat.

He said he was travelling into Magherafelt town to his parents and had misjudged a gateway.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2021.