Motorist involved in single-vehicle collision in Magherafelt loses licence for three years

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2025, 18:43 GMT
A Magherafelt motorist involved in a single-vehicle collision in the town last month, has lost his licence for three years.

Adam Stewart (31), from Hazeldene Park, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy on a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol on December 14.

The local Magistrates Court heard police located the vehicle involved at the defendant's home address where it was parked on the footpath with minor damage.

He said Stewart failed a preliminary breath test and later provided a specimen of breath showing an alcohol count of 112 mcgs.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
A defence solicitor explained Stewart "had been away from drink" for a time but on this occasion had consumed vodka despite not having anything to eat.

He said he was travelling into Magherafelt town to his parents and had misjudged a gateway.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2021.

