Motorist overtaking school bus outside Draperstown caused approaching car to land in hedge, court told

A motorist who attempted to overtake a school bus approaching a hill, causing another driver to take evasive action, has lost his licence for 16 months.

Janusz Kaszaraba, aged 64, from High Street in Draperstown, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for dangerous driving.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard the offence happened on the morning of September 25, 2023.

Convicting Kaszaraba, District Judge Alan White said it was "manifestly dangerous driving" that could have resulted in death or injury.

The driver of a Ford Fiesta car, who was six months pregnant at the time, said she had turned into the Draperstown Road from Desertmartin around 8.30am on her way to work.

She said she was coming down "a bit of a hill" when she saw a black VW jeep on her side of the road with an Ulsterbus on the other lane.

The witness said she turned left to avoid a head-on collision but the jeep hit her on the driver's side causing her car to land in the hedge.

She said she just wanted to get out of the car but could not get the door open. The witness added that she was later taken to hospital.

Kaszaraba gave evidence through an interpreter of being stuck behind the bus for six miles and had been trying to overtake as water and dirt were being thrown onto his windscreen.

He said he noticed a straight road and overtook, but as he did so he saw a car approaching over the hill.

He said he did not know what to do, whether to brake and stop or continue with the overtake manoeuvre.