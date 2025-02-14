Motorist suffered panic attack after collision in Magherafelt garage forecourt, court told

A retired police officer who was said to have suffered a panic attack and held on to the steering wheel and gear stick when asked by police to get out of his car, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Errol Charles (72), from the Magherafelt area, was also fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender’s levy for failing to provide a specimen while having consumed excess alcohol, failing to cooperate with a preliminary test, resisting police and having no driving licence.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on September 6 last at approximately 12 noon, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the forecourt of a filling station at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said when police arrived both vehicles had not been moved and the defendant was still behind the steering wheel and appeared to be leaving the scene.

The lawyer said police smelled intoxicating liquor and Charles refused to get out of the vehicle, holding on to the steering wheel and gear stick.

Counsel said he refused to cooperate with police when they asked for a preliminary specimen.

The lawyer added he was taken to the police station where he was unable to stand up and failed to provide a specimen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton described it as a “sad case” which marked the end of a 53-year clear driving career.

Mr Atherton said the collision was a “minor bump” in the car park.

He said the defendant then had a panic attack in the car and required some medical assistance.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said he “should have known better” and not driven.