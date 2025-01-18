Motorist videoed driving with young child on his lap in Coalisland is fined £200
Forty-year-old Marcin Przerada, of The Shanoch in Coalisland, admitted two counts of having a child under 14 years without restraints.
The court heard the offences related to incidents at Lisnastrane Park, Coalisland, on June 23 and July 3, last year.
Prosecuting counsel said the reporting person had videoed the incidents as she was concerned for the child's safety because of the defendant's “reckless behaviour”.
Counsel added that the defendant had made a full admission.
A defence lawyer said Przerada had entered an early plea at the earliest opportunity.
District Judge Francis Rafferty also imposed three penalty points and allowed the defendant 16 weeks to pay the fines.