Motorist was found driving in Cookstown with false Portuguese driving licence

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:15 BST
A man found driving with a false Portuguese driving licence in Cookstown has been disqualified from driving for six months.

Luis Oliveria, aged 33, whose address was listed as Killymoon Street, Cookstown, was also fined a total of £575 with a £15 offender's levy, for possessing a false document, using a vehicle without insurance, having no driving licence, and using a vehicle with tinted windows.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the offences were detected at Cookstown on August 23 and October 31 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said police found defects on the Portuguese driving licence which suggested it was not a genuine licence.

The lawyer said the defendant told police he was insured and thought his licence was legal.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that the defendant had no licence in August and then was stopped again by the police in October with no licence.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had no great interest in driving and then his brother passed his driving test in Portugal, and he went out for a short break and did the same course and thought he had a driving licence.

He pointed out that in October he had been driving a works van and the company he works for believed that his licence was genuine.

Counsel added the defendant has been living in Northern Ireland for a number of years and had gone about getting a licence in the wrong way.

The judge also issued an order for the destruction of the false documents.

