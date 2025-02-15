Newtownabbey driver hit another car’s wing mirror, Lisburn court hears
Reece Wray, 26, whose address was given as Rathmore Drive in Newtownabbey, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with failing to report an accident and failing to remain at the scene of the accident.
The court heard that on July 3, 2024, the injured party was driving on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn in the direction of the Temple roundabout. The defendant was driving in the opposite direction when the wing mirrors of the two vehicles collided, with the wing mirror belonging to the injured party being detached from the vehicle.
It was stated that the defendant drove on following the incident and failed to report what had happened.
Defence told the court: “He was coming home from work and he wasn’t aware there was significant damage.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £75 on each of the two charges, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
Ms Watters also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with five penalty points.