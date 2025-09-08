A restricted driver detected travelling at 75mph on the A6 Glenshane Road, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Shea Hasson, aged 21, whose address was listed as Mayfield Dale in Newtownabbey, was also handed four penalty points arising out of the incident.

The court heard the detection was made on December 27 last year at approximately 3pm.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant is restricted to 45mph and was travelling at 30mph over the limit.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

A defence lawyer explained Hasson had been out with friends for Christmas and had "lost the run of himself" on the Glenshane Pass.

She said at the time he was a young man who was a bit beyond his parents influence but had now settled and was working as an electrician with his father.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Conor Heaney remarked that Hasson already has six active penalty points on his licence.