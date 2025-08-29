A man allegedly punched and dropped his 84-year-old father on his head outside their home in Co Antrim, the High Court has heard.

A witness claims Colin James Thompson, 50, deliberately struck the pensioner before driving off with him in a van, police disclosed.

Thompson of Cherryvale Drive in Newtownabbey, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and domestic abuse in connection with the suspected incident in the early hours of August 15.

The defendant’s application for bail was adjourned amid uncertainty over his father’s future living arrangements.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

He is currently receiving medical treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Thompson was arrested after a neighbour told police they saw him lifting and dropping the elderly man on his head in their driveway.

"The witness has alleged that not only did he drop the injured party onto the ground twice in what she felt was a deliberate manner, but also struck him about the head and body with a series of slaps and punches,” an investigating detective said.

Thompson then reportedly placed his father into a white van and left the area.

He later told police injuries observed on the alleged victim were caused by using blood thinners and from a recent fall, the court heard.

Opposing bail, prosecutor Mark Conlon cited concerns for the pensioner’s welfare.

"He is someone who has been effectively isolated from the community since getting out of hospital in 2022,” he said. “It would appear the applicant is the sole carer for his father.”

Defence barrister Jonathan Browne said Thompson rarely lets his father out of his sight.

"If he turns his back on him for a matter of minutes he can roll out of bed and has done so in the past,” counsel submitted.

Stressing his client’s role as full-time carer, he also highlighted oral communication difficulties the pensioner has suffered since the Covid pandemic.

"It is going to be very difficult to get any form of account from the father,” counsel predicted.

He argued that medical evidence will play a central role in the case.

Adjourning the application, Mr Justice Scoffield indicated that he wanted to give police more time to complete their investigation and to obtain new living arrangements for Thompson’s father.