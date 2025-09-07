Newtownabbey man remanded in custody over alleged theft and public order offences in Enniskillen
Daniel Rogers, aged 23, from Larch Grove, Newtownabbey, is accused of stealing alcohol to a total value of £66.99, assault on police, resisting police, obstructing police, disorderly behaviour, and damaging a pair of glasses beloning to a police sergeant.
The alleged offences happened in the Sycamore Drive area of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, on September 2 and September 3 this year.
A police officer told the court that he believed he could connect Rogers to all the charges.
A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail at this stage.
Counsel said he hoped to be in a position to make a bail application at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.
District Judge Francis Rafferty remanded Rogers into custody to appear at Enniskillen Court on September 8.