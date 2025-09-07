Newtownabbey man remanded in custody over alleged theft and public order offences in Enniskillen

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 12:35 BST
A young Newtownabbey man was remanded into custody when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday on theft and public order charges.

Daniel Rogers, aged 23, from Larch Grove, Newtownabbey, is accused of stealing alcohol to a total value of £66.99, assault on police, resisting police, obstructing police, disorderly behaviour, and damaging a pair of glasses beloning to a police sergeant.

The alleged offences happened in the Sycamore Drive area of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, on September 2 and September 3 this year.

A police officer told the court that he believed he could connect Rogers to all the charges.

A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail at this stage.

Counsel said he hoped to be in a position to make a bail application at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remanded Rogers into custody to appear at Enniskillen Court on September 8.

