Nurse was caught speeding twice on same stretch of road in Maghera

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A nurse caught speeding on two occasions at Maghera has been fined a total of £300 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Julie McGrattan, aged 50, from Hawthorne Crescent, Maghera, was also handed seven penalty points arising out of the two incidents.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone at Coleraine Road on October 14 and November 25.

Imposing the fines, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare allowed the defendant 15 weeks to pay the fines.

