Staff at an off licence rang police when they spotted a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, arriving in a car to buy alcohol at their Portadown store, Craigavon court has heard.

Robert Edward Joseph Taylor, aged 55, from Selshion Parade, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with being an unaccompanied L driver, not displaying L plates, driving with excess alcohol, and not having insurance.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on September 2 last year, police received a report from staff at Orchard Wine Lodge on the Loughgall Road, Portadown that an intoxicated male had driven to the shop and was buying alcohol. They saw him getting into a red Ford Fiesta alone.

Police went to the address of the last registered owner of the vehicle and spoke to the defendant. A preliminary breath test gave a result of 68 with an evidential reading of 67 while in custody. The legal alcohol limit for driving in NI is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, or 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Tests showed Taylor had a Provisional driving licence only and he was then arrested for the offences before the court.

Taylor’s solicitor said his client lives alone and “has an ongoing problem with alcohol for some years”.

The solicitor said his client lives just half a mile from the off licence. He added that Taylor bought the car last year as he looks after his elderly mother. He decided to buy a car and pass his test. “It was the wrong decision for him,” said the solicitor, adding the defendant no longer has a vehicle.

He added Taylor has felt shame for his actions and has sought help.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan gave Taylor a three-year driving ban for the charge of driving with excess alcohol – which is until he is tested. For the other charges, including being an unsupervised L driver, not displaying L plates and not having insurance he was given concurrent driving bans of six months.

For each offence Taylor was also fined £75 plus the £15 offender levy.