Operations manager caught doing 114mph was trying to make up a little time after being delayed at home, court told

An operations manager at a meat processing plant who was delayed leaving for work was detected travelling at 114mph, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Forty-nine-year-old Jonathan Cuthbertson from Aghintain Road, Fivemiletown, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified from driving for two months.

The court heard the detection was made on the morning of May 22 at the A4 dual carriageway between Ballygawley and Dungannon.

Prosecuting counsel said the stretch of carriageway has a 70mph speed restriction and the defendant has no record.

A defence lawyer explained Cuthbertson was delayed leaving home to go to work in Loughgall and was trying to make up a little time on the Ballygawley Road towards the dual carriageway.

It was early in the morning and no other motorists were inconvenienced.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that 114mph was a very high speed and there would have to be a disqualification.