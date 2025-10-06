Over-the-limit Co Antrim motorist crashed into vehicle in Randalstown and then ran off, Ballymena court hears
Oisin McAteer (20), of Portlee Road, Randalstown admitted driving with excess alcohol; failing to stop, remain and report a collision; and was in possession of cannabis on July 27 this year.
The cannabis charge was withdrawn for a caution.
Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had been driving a BMW which crashed into a car parked outside a shop at New Street in Randalstown. Both vehicles and a wall were damaged.
The court was told the defendant and a passenger ran off.
McAteer had an alcohol in breath reading of 90 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence barrister said the defendant had no record and it had been an "extremely foolish" but "out of character" decision to drive.
The defendant has been banned from driving for 15 months and was fined £525.