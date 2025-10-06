Over-the-limit Co Antrim motorist crashed into vehicle in Randalstown and then ran off, Ballymena court hears

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Antrim motorist who was over the limit ran off after crashing into a parked car, a court has heard.

Oisin McAteer (20), of Portlee Road, Randalstown admitted driving with excess alcohol; failing to stop, remain and report a collision; and was in possession of cannabis on July 27 this year.

Most Popular

The cannabis charge was withdrawn for a caution.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had been driving a BMW which crashed into a car parked outside a shop at New Street in Randalstown. Both vehicles and a wall were damaged.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
placeholder image
Read More
Motorist crashed vehicle into field after 'swerving to avoid a badger'

The court was told the defendant and a passenger ran off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McAteer had an alcohol in breath reading of 90 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said the defendant had no record and it had been an "extremely foolish" but "out of character" decision to drive.

The defendant has been banned from driving for 15 months and was fined £525.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice