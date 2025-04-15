Over-the-limit motorist claimed he couldn't get taxi home from Limavady

By Coleraine Court Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 11:34 BST
A motorist who was caught drink driving said he had been out for the night in Limavady but couldn't get a taxi and his phone had ran out of charge.

Luke Dennison (18), whose address was listed as Ballystrone Road in Macosquin, was detected in the early hours of March 18 this year in the vicinity of Broad Road in Limavady

Coleraine Magistrates' Court sitting on Monday, April 14 heard the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.

Police carrying out a breath test. Picture: PSNIPolice carrying out a breath test. Picture: PSNI
Police carrying out a breath test. Picture: PSNI

The court was told the defendant had driven to Limavady with the intention of leaving his vehicle but when he couldn't get a taxi he "took a chance" to drive home.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who is a student, was "distraught" at what he had done.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was also given a £250 fine.

