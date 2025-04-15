Over-the-limit motorist claimed he couldn't get taxi home from Limavady
Luke Dennison (18), whose address was listed as Ballystrone Road in Macosquin, was detected in the early hours of March 18 this year in the vicinity of Broad Road in Limavady
Coleraine Magistrates' Court sitting on Monday, April 14 heard the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.
The court was told the defendant had driven to Limavady with the intention of leaving his vehicle but when he couldn't get a taxi he "took a chance" to drive home.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, who is a student, was "distraught" at what he had done.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was also given a £250 fine.